Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.20

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $610.29 million and approximately $82.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,586.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00343485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.84 or 0.00954155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00548678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00068684 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00157305 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,273,335 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,979,113,466.6724644 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19991241 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $133,239,025.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.