Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 19,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 115,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Condor Resources

(Free Report)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.