Compound Hits 24 Hour Volume of $237.32 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 81.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $429.21 million and $237.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $55.41 or 0.00182002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00051921 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030528 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013479 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003317 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,745,789 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,743,006.19791467 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.86518487 USD and is up 39.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $247,261,273.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.