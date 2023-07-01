Comparing Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Free Report) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xcelerate and Babylon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Xcelerate alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Babylon $1.15 billion 0.01 -$221.45 million ($23.03) -0.02

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A Babylon 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xcelerate and Babylon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Babylon has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 5,850.22%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A Babylon -35.54% N/A -105.06%

Volatility & Risk

Xcelerate has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Babylon shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Babylon beats Xcelerate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcelerate

(Free Report)

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

About Babylon

(Free Report)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.