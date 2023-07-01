Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of SBS traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
