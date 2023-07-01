Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Up 3.2 %

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. 1,570,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $865.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 1,131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

