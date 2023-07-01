Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

