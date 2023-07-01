Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after acquiring an additional 349,165 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,053,000 after acquiring an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.
Insider Activity
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance
CL stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
Read More
