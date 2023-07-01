Coin98 (C98) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $83.20 million and $11.18 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002868 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006551 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.