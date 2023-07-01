Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.79.

CDE stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

