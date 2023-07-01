Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,900 shares, an increase of 233.1% from the May 31st total of 272,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance
COEP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 17,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,393. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on COEP. Jonestrading started coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coeptis Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.