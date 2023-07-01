Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,900 shares, an increase of 233.1% from the May 31st total of 272,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

COEP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 17,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,393. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COEP. Jonestrading started coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

