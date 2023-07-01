Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Short Interest Update

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Climb Global Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. 20,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,397. The company has a market cap of $218.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $55.70.
Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $250,713.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,393.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $110,063.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,494.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 5,068 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $250,713.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,393.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $426,435. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.
