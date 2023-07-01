CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the May 31st total of 201,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Up 4.9 %

CIRCOR International stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $56.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

