China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.28

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $10.63. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 21,685 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
Featured Articles
