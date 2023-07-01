China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.28

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $10.63. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 21,685 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

