China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares traded.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £33.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.50.

About China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

