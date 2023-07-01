China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLPXY stock opened at C$10.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.91. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1 year low of C$9.75 and a 1 year high of C$19.98.

China Longyuan Power Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

