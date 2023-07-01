China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,124,300 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 2,583,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,243.0 days.
China Literature Price Performance
Shares of CHLLF remained flat at $4.63 during trading on Friday. China Literature has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.
China Literature Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Literature
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.