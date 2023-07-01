China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,124,300 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 2,583,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,243.0 days.

China Literature Price Performance

Shares of CHLLF remained flat at $4.63 during trading on Friday. China Literature has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

