Charles Bracher Sells 106,612 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $3,216,484.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,200.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. 832,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.01. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

