CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.66

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.66 and traded as low as C$2.47. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 303,759 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.47.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$664.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.08 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$32,930.84. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

