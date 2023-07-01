Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.89

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.89 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.24). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.28), with a volume of 250,465 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.37) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.07) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.49. The company has a market capitalization of £327.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,287.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Asia Metals

About Central Asia Metals

In related news, insider Mike Prentis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,731.72). In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Gillian Davidson acquired 10,119 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £20,035.62 ($25,474.41). Also, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,731.72). Insiders have purchased a total of 20,119 shares of company stock worth $4,088,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

Further Reading

