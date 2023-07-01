Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Down 47.4% in June

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 91,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,824. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

