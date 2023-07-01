CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,357 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.05% of CEMIG worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMIG Price Performance

CIG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 3,893,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,746. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

