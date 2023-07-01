CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Trading 4.9% Higher

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$65.03 and last traded at C$65.03. 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.59.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

