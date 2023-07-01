CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Update

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

CCFN remained flat at $43.50 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885. CCFNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

CCFNB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. CCFNB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.