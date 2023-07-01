CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Down 2.4%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 23,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

CCA Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

