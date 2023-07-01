Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up 2.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

