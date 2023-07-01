Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $137.83 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.10.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

