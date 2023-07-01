CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

CBB Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

