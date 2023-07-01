Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Free Report) is one of 63 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1.95% 14.09% 4.58%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A 1.89 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors $27.69 billion $591.29 million 183.79

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1123 2766 3026 114 2.30

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,313.61%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 99.71%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon competitors beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

