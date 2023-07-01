Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 659.1% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,848,000 after buying an additional 2,198,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

