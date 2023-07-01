Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 43 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 357,442.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,476 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $460.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

