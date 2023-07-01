Carr Financial Group Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.89 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

