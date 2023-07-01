Carr Financial Group Corp Has $319,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.27 and its 200-day moving average is $281.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.