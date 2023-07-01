Carr Financial Group Corp Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

