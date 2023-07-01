Carr Financial Group Corp Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

