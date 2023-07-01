Carr Financial Group Corp Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

