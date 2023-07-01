Carr Financial Group Corp Boosts Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA opened at $84.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

