Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 612 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $369.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.55 and its 200 day moving average is $323.44.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

