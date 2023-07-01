Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,568 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,538 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,167,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 945,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,952,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 742,569 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

