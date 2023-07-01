Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,401 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

