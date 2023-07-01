Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $36.24 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $36,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.22. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.