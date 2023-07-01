Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $19.51 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,311.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,362.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,452.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.