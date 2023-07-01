Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $13.35 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

