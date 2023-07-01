Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

