Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,153 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6 %

ROK opened at $329.47 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.90 and a fifty-two week high of $331.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.40 and its 200 day moving average is $283.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

