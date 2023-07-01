Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) versus BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Free Report) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carlsberg A/S and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlsberg A/S N/A N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing -5,177.96% N/A -476.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carlsberg A/S and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlsberg A/S 2 2 4 0 2.25 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus price target of $1,057.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3,201.28%.

0.0% of Carlsberg A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carlsberg A/S and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlsberg A/S $9.95 billion 2.21 -$150.52 million N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing $130,000.00 0.00 -$8.55 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carlsberg A/S.

Volatility and Risk

Carlsberg A/S has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carlsberg A/S beats BrewBilt Brewing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlsberg A/S

(Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names. Carlsberg A/S also exports its products to approximately 100 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About BrewBilt Brewing

(Free Report)

BrewBilt Brewing Company engages in the fermentation, production, packaging, and sale of a portfolio of craft beers in North America and Europe. The company sells audio/visual components, as well as merchandise. It serves grocery chains, restaurants, and various hospitality chains. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.