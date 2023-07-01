Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGYFree Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CKHGY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.84. 1,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,380. Capitec Bank has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $52.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

Capitec Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5395 per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capitec Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

