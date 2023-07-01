Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CKHGY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.84. 1,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,380. Capitec Bank has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $52.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

Capitec Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5395 per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capitec Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

