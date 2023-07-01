Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Stock Position Lifted by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,522 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for 6.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $30,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

