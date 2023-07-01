Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

META stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

