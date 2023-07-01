Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWS opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

